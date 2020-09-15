New Hollywood Podcast: ‘Woke’ Actress Sasheer Zamata Talks Authenticity In Advocacy

Click to Skip Ad
By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Courtesy of Mega

Sasheer Zamata has been seen in numerous TV series including Transparent, Robbie, Inside Amy Schumer and People of Earth as well as the big screen with roles in I Feel Pretty, Sleight, The Outdoorsman and Deidre and Laney Rob A Train. She also released her first perfectly titled comedy special Pizza Mind and co-hosts the podcast Best Friends with her real-life BFF Nicole Byer. Now, the actress and stand-up comedian is tackling the forever-timely topic of wokeness in Hulu’s Woke.

The term “woke” has been very much resonating through conversations surrounding social awareness and racial justice — and these days, those conversations are being had every 15 minutes. In the new comedy created by cartoonist Keith Knight, Lamorne Morris plays Keef who, like Knight, is a cartoonist. He is just living his life and his career is about to hit it big, but when a run-in with the police changes things, he must unpack these new voices that challenge his perspective on Black identity. Zamata plays Ayana, a no-nonsense journalist who, in a way, guides Keef on his path to wokeness — while she goes on her own journey.

An ACLU Celebrity Ambassador for Women’s Rights, Zamata sat in the New Hollywood Podcast hot seat to talk about how the term “woke” has changed in the past 6 months, connecting to the character of Ayana how her improv and stand-up career has informed her life as an actor and one of her favorite hobbies: roller skating. Listen to the episode below.

