New Hollywood Podcast: Michelle Buteau Talks ‘Welcome To Buteaupia’ And The Joy Of J. Lo

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Netflix

If you go anywhere this week for a getaway from all the madness, then might I suggest the wonderful world of Buteau pia? It’s a land of laughs, joy, a little shade, stories about working with the iconic J. Lo  — all overlooked by Buteaupian queen Michelle Buteau. Of course, we are referring to the comedian and actress’s stand-up special Welcome to Buteaupia which debuts on Netflix today.

Buteau is known for a myriad of things including the BET+ series First Wives Club as well as the Netflix comedy Always Be My Maybe and series Tales of the City. She also co-hosts the podcast Adulting with Jordan Carlos and was the host of the first season of the reality series The Circle. She also has a new book coming out on December 8 titled Survival of the Thickest. The woman can do it all.

Through all of her projects, Buteau knows how to make people laugh… a lot. In her new special, Buteau takes us on a journey as she talks about her loving Dutch husband, being a brand new mother of twins and working with the aforementioned J. Lo and bonding with her over astrological signs while filming the upcoming comedy Marry Me. She brought all of her stories, positive energy and laughs to Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast as she talks about navigating the majority white, cis, hetero and male stand-up space for nearly two decades, how it was like filming her new special and whether or not that voice was Cardi B introducing her at the beginning of her special. Listen to the episode below.

