New Hollywood Podcast: Remembering Chadwick Boseman

On August 28, 2020, actor Chadwick Boseman died after a battle with colon cancer. As he kept his battle from the public eye, he served as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Wakandan king of Black Panther and showcased his talent outside of the comic book world to show us his range and versatility as an actor. On top of that, he became an advocate and voice for the Black community and beyond.

When the news was announced that Boseman had passed away, there was a surge of shock that reverberated throughout the world and then a cloud of sadness. It was shocking because no one knew he was battling an illness and it was sad because the world had lost a dignified actor, passionate activist, humble celebrity, and, most of all, a king that changed the game when it came to representation in Hollywood.

We thought it would be very remiss if we didn’t take time to acknowledge the greatness of Boseman on the New Hollywood Podcast. From Jackie Robinson in 42 to James Brown in Get On Up to Thurgood Marshall in Marshall to T’Challa in Black Panther, Boseman played Black icons that inspired and served as a touchstone of hope for the Black community. In doing so, he became an icon himself.

We mourn the fact that we will no longer be able to see his gift as an actor flourish, but we will continue to celebrate the legacy he left behind. Listen to the episode below.