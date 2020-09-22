New Hollywood Podcast: Amber Ruffin Gives Details About Her Late-Night Talk Show And Shares The Unlikely Verzuz Battle She Wants To See

If there is anyone who could deliver the worst news in the world with a smile on her face and give you hope that everything will be OK, it’s Amber Ruffin.

With her sweet and cheery demeanor and a don’t-mess-with-me twist of irreverent shade, Ruffin has written for various shows and her signature comedy has been featured on Drunk History, but she is best known from her work as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers. However, we really love her recurring bits on the show including “Amber Says What?” as well as “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” with Jenny Hagel — which serves as fuel for her own late-night talk show The Amber Ruffin Show, which debuts on Peacock Friday, September 25.

When Ruffin stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast, we had a delightful time as the Nebraska native gave us a preview of what we can expect from her talk show and about her journey to becoming a comedian and improviser. She also demonstrated her skills when it came to the dying art of Signing Exact English — not American Sign Language, but Signing Exact Engish which is a whole different ball game. We covered lots of ground in our hour conversation including her love for Spanglish and her excitement for working with her writers’ team that includes Hagel as head writer and Demi Adejuyigbe, Shantira Jackson and Dewayne Perkins. We also talked about her ideal Verzuz battle — and her answer will surprise you.

Listen to the episode below.