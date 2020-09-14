Netflix ‘The Main Event’ Filmmaker Jay Karas Inks With Verve

Click to Skip Ad
EXCLUSIVE: Director/Producer Jay Karas has signed with Verve for representation.

Most recently, Karas directed the feature The Main Event for Netflix, released in April of this year. The film was the #1 Most-Watched movie in its initial week on the streamer in the U.S. and Top 5 in numerous other countries.

Karas has directed 99 episodes of television (and counting), including half hours of Love, Victor, Parks and Recreation, Workaholics, Superstore, The Unicorn and Teachers on which he served as the Producer/Director, and one-hour programs including Siren, The Fosters and Baker and The Beauty.

He has also directed a number of stand-up comedy specials including Ali Wong on both her Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife specials, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr, Tig Notaro, Tom Segura, Demetri Martin, DL Hughley, and more.

Karas was also the showrunner/director for all three seasons of Chelsea Handler’s scripted half-hour series After Lately.

Karas continues to be managed by Nacelle Company.

