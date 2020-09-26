Netflix Reunites ‘Father Of The Bride’ Cast For COVID-Era, Zoom-Style “Special Sequel”

The cast of Father of the Bride reunited for the first time in 25 years on Friday for what was called Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).

Introduced by Reese Witherspoon, the “special sequel” saw the Banks Family gathered together for a Zoom call and a wedding-related announcement.

Watch it below.

Original cast members Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkan, Martin Short, George Newbern were all a part of the 25-minute performance.

Newcomers to the ensemble included Alexandra Shipp, Ben Platt, Florence Pugh and Robert DeNiro.

The performance was available on Netflix’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Netflix teased the reunion multiple times of Thursday, beginning with a tweet of a video that seemed to include an email invite from Matty (Culkin) to his family for a Zoom meeting. “Something is coming,” said the message above the video.

The reunion was a benefit for a non-profit called World Central Kitchen which, according to Witherspoon, has served over 20 million meals to children, families, seniors and frontline workers during the pandemic. To make a donation, click here.