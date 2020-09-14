Netflix Orders Animated Version Of Norman Lear’s ‘Good Times’ From Lear, Steph Curry & Seth MacFarlane

Netflix has given a series order to an animated version of Norman Lear’s groundbreaking TV sitcom Good Times. The project hails from Lear and his Act III Productions, NBA star Steph Curry and his Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures TV.

Based on his iconic ’70s series, Good Times is Lear’s first animated series, following the Evans family as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues. Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.

Carl Jones will serve as creator, showrunner, and executive producer. Lear and Brent Miller will executive produce for Act III Productions, Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton and Jeron Smith for Unanimous, Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins for Fuzzy Door.

“We can’t think of anything better, at this time in our culture, than a reimagining of Good Times animated,” said Lear and Miller. “In a year filled with darkness, this is one bright light we won’t soon forget. Thank you, Sony. Thank you, Netflix. Bless us all.”

“It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry, added Jones. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times – but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

“We are so excited about this project! Unanimous is all about authentic partnerships and this team felt genuine from the beginning,” said Curry and Peyton. “Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family we can overcome any obstacle. We think, now more than ever, the world needs to see a show with hope and positivity.”

“It’s a thrill to be partnering with Norman Lear and to help bring new life to his groundbreaking show Good Times, through the talent and personal stories of Carl Jones and the team at Unanimous,” said MacFarlane and Huggins. “Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on Carl Jones’ hilarious and extremely personal reimagining of the beloved series Good Times,” said Glenn Adilman, EVP of Comedy Development at SPT. “And with the blue chip producing team of Norman Lear, Brent Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry, we know this animated adaptation will live up to the legendary status of the classic original.”

Created by Mike Evans, Eric Monte and developed and executive produced by Lear, the original Good Times was television’s first African American two-parent family sitcom. It was a spinoff of Lear’s Maude, which itself was a spin-off of All in the Family. The series aired for six seasons on CBS, from 1974-1979. It centered on Florida and James Evans and their three children who lived in a public housing project in a poor, Black neighborhood in inner-city Chicago. John Amos, Esther Rolle and Ja’net Dubois starred along with Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Janet Jackson, among others.

Sony Pictures TV and Lear rebooted his classic sitcom One Day At a Time, which also started at Netflix before migrating to Pop when the streamer canceled it after three seasons. Additionally, Lear and Jimmy Kimmel are behind ABC’s Emmy-winning Live In Front of a Studio Audience franchise, which recreates episodes from popular Lear comedy series.

“Good Times is an iconic series that has transcended generations,” added Mike Moon, Head of adult animation for Netflix. “We are delighted to partner with this incredible and inspiring creative team in Norman Lear, Carl Jones, Stephen Curry, and Seth MacFarlane to bring this timely reimagining to life.”