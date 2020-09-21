Netflix Scoops Up Jenna Milly & Ann Marie Allison Comedy ‘It’s Wednesday Night’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix in a competitive situation has bought the comedy spec It’s Wednesday Night based on an original by Safe House scribe David Guggenheim.

Jenna Milly and Ann Marie Allison wrote the screenplay, which is billed as a cross between Bridesmaids and Game Night, but involving a group of single parents. With their exes watching the kids, the singles gather together to revel in their freedom and celebrate. But when a newly divorced mom disappears after partying too hard, it’s up to her best friend to track her down before she misses a court hearing that could jeopardize her custody agreement and lose her kids. Alexa Faigen and Guggenheim are producing.

David Guggenheim Courtesy

When it comes to original comedy features, it feels like the only place you can find them nowadays is on Netflix. During the pandemic, the streamer snapped up Media Rights Capital/Paramount’s romantic comedy Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, and also premiered the Will Ferrell-Rachel McAdams movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as well as the David Spade-Lauren Lapkus romantic comedy The Wrong Missy.

Milly is a Co-EP on TBS’ Gillian in Georgia. Together, Milly and Allison co-wrote and executive produced the sports comedy Golden Arm about a tough lady trucker who trains her girly best friend to compete in the National Ladies Arm Wrestling Championship. The duo also wrote the story for the Hallmark movie Love Under the Olive Tree. They are repped by Verve, manager Jon Brown and Lichter Grossman.

Guggenheim wrote the Denzel Washington-Ryan Reynolds action feature Safe House which grossed $208M WW, and the Nicolas Cage, Simon West-directed action movie Stolen. He is repped by Verve and Lit Entertainment Group. Faigen was repped in the deal by Michael Schenkman.