Netflix & Imaginarium Productions Set ‘Miss Bala’s Cristina Rodlo & ‘The Outsider’s Marc Menchaca For Horror ‘No One Gets Out Alive’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is reteaming with Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions on a second adaptation of an Adam Nevill horror novel, this time the author’s 2014 book No One Gets Out Alive.

Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) and Marc Menchaca (The Outsider) have been set as leads in the story of an immigrant in search of the American dream who, after being forced to take a room in a boarding house, finds herself in a nightmare she can’t escape.

Netflix and Imaginarium Productions produced a film based on another of Nevill’s novels, The Ritual, in 2017. The companies’ have also previously worked together on Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and have an adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm in the pipeline.

Cavendish and Will Tennant will produce for Imaginarium, with Andy Serkis, David Bruckner, Phil Robertson, and Adam Nevill as executive producers. Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel penned the script and Santiago Menghini has been sent to helm, his directing debut.

Filming is scheduled to begin this month in Bucharest, Romania.

The Imaginarium also has Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins in the can for Searchlight.

Rodlo is repped by CAA, Valor Entertainment Group, and Ziffren Brittenham.