Netflix Scores First Unstructured Reality Emmy Win For ‘Cheer’, 24 Hours After Star Jerry Harris’ Arrest

Netflix won its first Emmy in the unstructured reality category with Cheer, the reality docuseries following the Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer team.

This comes 24 hours after Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the show, was arrested on child pornography charges.

Cheer, which launched in January, beat Netflix compatriot Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, Food Network’s Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night and HBO’s We’re Here in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

It comes a year after Somebody Feed Phil scored Netflix’s first Emmy nomination in this category last year and comes after CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell won the category for the last three years.

Cheer creator, exec producer and director Greg Whiteley, applauded his “team of incredibly talented people” that make the show.

“When we began filming over a year ago, in Corsicana, Texas, it would have not occurred to us that this was possible,” he said. “All of us owe a great debt of thanks to the good people of Navarro College, who opened up their lives and their Cheer program to us – we share this award with all of them.”

The win is a bright spot in a dark week for the people behind the show.

Harris, one of the students featured in the series, was accused of “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The minor was reportedly 13 at the time.

Cheer was produced by One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Watch Whiteley’s acceptance speech below.