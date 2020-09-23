Click to Skip Ad
Tommy DeVito Dies: The Four Seasons Cofounder & 'Jersey Boys' Inspiration Was 92

Netflix Buys African Territories On Sundance Hit ‘Farewell Amor’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has picked up African rights to Farewell Amor, Tanzanian writer-director Ekwa Msangi’s feature debut that was well received at Sundance this year.

The pact will see Netflix carry the movie across the entirety of the African continent, releasing shortly after the film’s U.S. theatrical roll out via IFC Films in December. It will also coincide with the title’s bow on fellow streamer MUBI, which has VOD rights outside of North America, Africa, China and Israel. Sales agent Film Constellation struck those deals and has also licensed rights to Yes DBS for Israel.

The film will have its European premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October, following recent Best Screenplay and Best Actor wins at Durban International Film Festival.

“We are delighted to partner with such an ambitious group of distribution partners, turning Farewell Amor’s release into a global event. Ekwa’s timely exploration on the meaning of family and home is sure to win the world over,” said Fabien Westerhoff, CEO at Film Constellation.

