‘Anatomy Of A Scandal’: Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery & Rupert Friend To Star In Netflix Series From ‘Big Little Lies’ Creator & Former ‘House Of Cards’ Showrunner

Lead cast has been set for anticipated Netflix series Anatomy Of A Scandal, we can reveal.

Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Rupert Friend (Strange Angel) will lead cast in the show from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley and former House Of Cards showrunner Melissa James Gibson. S.J. Clarkson (Succession, Jessica Jones) is directing. We hear shoot will get underway this year in London.

The six-part series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan and tells the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite and the women caught up in its wake.

The original 2017 book centers on a high-flying Westminster politician whose marriage unravels when he is accused of rape. Sophie is sure her husband is innocent, while prosecutor Kate is equally convinced he is guilty.

Miller will play Sophie Whitehouse, the Oxford graduate, a wife and a mother of two whose perfectly charmed life is about to implode.

Dockery will be Kate Woodcroft, QC, the steely criminal barrister specializing in prosecuting sexual crimes who’s risen quickly in her field, and just got handed the case of a lifetime.

Friend will play James Whitehouse, the ambitious and charismatic junior minister who has always shared his wife’s good fortune—until now.

Kelley and Gibson will write, showrun and executive produce the series, which is housed at Liza Chasin’s 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories.

The other executive producers are Clarkson, Chasin for 3dot, and Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories. Vaughan and Margaret Chernin are co-executive producers.

The idea has been that future seasons could focus on different scandals in an anthology format that has echoes of A Very English Scandal.