Netflix Lands Pitch Based On Novel ‘A Note Of Explanation’ With Ben Queen Writing And Liza Chasin Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired rights to a pitch from Ben Queen that is loosely based on the novel A Note of Explanation, to be adapted by Queen into a feature film.

A Note of Explanation, a previously unknown work by famed writer Vita Sackville-West and written in 1922, was recently rediscovered as a miniature book in Queen Mary’s dollhouse in Windsor Castle, and tells the story of a time-travelling sprite who inhabits the dollhouse.

Liza Chasin will produce for 3dot Production under her overall deal with Netflix. 3dot’s Margaret Chernin will oversee for the company.

Queen is currently writing The Addams Family sequel for MGM and Long Distance for Netflix with Aggregate attached to produce. He is also co-writing a pilot with Rashida Jones and Will McCormack for MRC. Previously, he wrote Cars 2 and Cars 3 for Pixar and created the TV series A to Z at NBC.

Chasin’s producer credits include the upcoming Stillwater as well as Darkest Hour, Baby Driver and The Danish Girl.

Queen is repped by Verve, Anonymous Content and attorney David Weber.