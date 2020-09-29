Neon Lands North American Rights To Michel Franco’s Venice Grand Jury Prize Winner ‘New Order’

Neon has taken North American rights to Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco’s latest feature New Order, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize.

Conceived six years ago, Franco’s timely class conflict drama sees a high-society wedding interrupted by the arrival of unwelcome guests as protests rage on the streets. We debuted first footage for the film earlier this month.

Mason Speta negotiated the deal for Parasite distributor Neon with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

Neon intends a theatrical release that will be announced at a later date. The film will next play at BFI London Film Festival and Chicago International Film Festival. It also played at San Sebastian Film Festival and made its North American debut at Toronto.

Written, produced and directed by Franco, the film features an ensemble cast comprised of Naian González Norvind, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Lisa Owen, Fernando Cuautle, Mónica Del Carmen, Eligio Meléndez, Diego Boneta, Patricia Bernal, Roberto Medina, Enrique Singer and Gustavo Sánchez Parra.

Cristina Velasco L. and Eréndira Núñez Larios produced with Teorema, in co-production with Les Films d’Ici (France). Lorenzo Vigas, Boneta, Cecilia Franco and Charles Barthe were executive producers.