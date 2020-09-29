‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Ups Chelsea Field To Series Regular For Season 7

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea Field, who has recurred as Rita Devereaux on NCIS: New Orleans for the past four seasons, has been promoted to series regular for CBS drama’s upcoming seventh season.

After a successful career as an attorney with the Department of Justice, Field’s Rita returned to her hometown of New Orleans to pursue a relationship with Dwayne Pride, her one-time boyfriend, portrayed by her real-life husband, NCIS: Nee Orleans star Scott Bakula. Her character was first introduced in the second half of Season 3.

Created by Gary Glasberg, NCIS: New Orleans is a drama about the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in The Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence.

In addition to Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, CCH Pounder and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell also star. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios. Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, Chad Gomez Creasey and Mark Harmon executive produce.

NCIS: New Orleans, whose sixth season was cut short by the pandemic, began production on Season 7 on September 21 amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Before joining NCIS: New Orleans, Field guest starred on the mothership NCIS series as a different character. Her previous TV work includes the James A. Michener’s Texas miniseries, the HBO telefilm Indictment: The McMartin Trial, and Showtime’s The Birds II: Land’s End. She also starred on the CBS series Angel Falls and guest-starred in CBS’ Cold Case and ABC’s Secrets and Lies. She’s repped by JDS and Defining Artists.