‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Caleb Castille Upped To Series Regular For Season 12

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of FBI Agent Devin Rountree on NCIS: Los Angeles. Caleb Castille, who recurred as the character last season, has been promoted to series regular for Season 12 of the CBS series.

After Castille’s Devin Rountree appears on the radar of NCIS’ Office of Special Operations, Agents G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) decide that he may a fit for their tight knit group. Now, Rountree must decide if taking this job and moving to LA will be the correct decision for not only his career, but also for his relationship with his UCLA-bound sister that he’s raised since elementary school.

Castille appeared in three episodes in Season 11.

In addition to O’Donnell and LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles stars Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Barrett Foa, Renée Felice Smith, Medalion Rahimi and Caleb Castille. R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.

Castille was a senior at the University of Alabama and former cornerback for the Crimson Tide who quit the team after winning two national championships in 2013 to pursue acting. Castille recently recurred on the second season of the CBS All Access anthology thriller Tell Me a Story, as well as the first season of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga. He previously starred in the Netflix feature The World We Make. Additional credits include the independent features Run the Race and Woodlawn, in which he starred opposite Jon Voight.

“We asked our casting directors Susan Bluestein and Jason Kennedy to find us a talented young actor, who was extremely funny, highly athletic, charismatic and had an incredible work ethic,” said Executive Producer Kyle Harimoto. “After they finished laughing at us, they started an exhaustive national casting search. We saw Caleb’s work, flew him out to meet with us and knew immediately that he was going to be the person to give life to FBI Agent Devin Rountree. And now that we have a two-time National Football Champion from the University of Alabama in our cast, we’d like to formally bring back the Entertainment Flag Football League.”