NBCUniversal Promotes Janine Jones-Clark To EVP, Inclusion – Talent & Content For Film, TV & Streaming

NBCUniversal has elevated Janine Jones-Clark to EVP, , Inclusion – Talent & Content, NBCUniversal Film, Television and Streaming.

Jones-Clark was most recently Head of Inclusion – Talent and Content for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG).

Jones-Clark’s role will expand to include diversity efforts for NBCUniversal’s TV divisions, Universal Studio Group, which is comprised of Universal Television, Universal Cable Productions and NBCUniversal International Studios, as well as NBCUniversal’s entertainment and streaming businesses, including Peacock, NBC, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo, Oxygen and Universal Kids. In her new position, she will retain oversight of UFEG’s diversity, inclusion and equity strategies, and will add NBCUniversal’s entertainment, streaming and television studio teams to her scope Jones-Clark will continue to report to UFEG Chairman Donna Langley, and will also now report to Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, and Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group. Jones-Clark will cultivate, amplify, attract and retain an inclusive talent pool on-screen, behind the camera, and within the studio’s workforce.

Jones Clark will gain oversee in NBC and Universal Television’s longstanding Talent Infusion Programs which have launched the careers of acclaimed producers, writers, directors and actors in the industry over the past 20 years including Alan Yang, Mindy Kaling, Deon Cole, Nisha Ganatra, Lil Rel Howery, Keto Shimizu, Natasha Rothwell, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel. These initiatives include Female Forward, which aims to achieve gender parity in the director’s chair, the Emerging Director Program, Alternative Directors Program, Writers on the Verge, the first-of-its-kind Late Night Writers Workshop and the StandUp NBC nationwide search for diverse comedians. Furthermore, Jones Clark’s purview will include Universal Cable Productions’ Annual Pitch Fest, Flip the Script and incubator programs, such as the recently announced Latinx Talent Lab, in partnership with writer-producer Tanya Saracho.

Jones-Clark joined UFEG in 2017 to launch Global Talent Development & Inclusion (GTDI), a first-of-its-kind diversity and inclusion department for the motion picture industry, and one that delves into both creative and workforce. Over the last three years, Jones-Clark and her team have originated programs and initiatives building upon UFEG’s commitment to telling stories with multi-cultural, global perspectives.

“Janine and her team have elevated Universal’s inclusion efforts with a focus on increasing diverse storytelling and creating industry-first opportunities for underrepresented voices,” said Langley. “As a direct result of Janine’s leadership, we have more inclusive voices in our industry who are leading the way. I am thrilled that she will be uniting the content portfolios, continuing to drive progress and develop strategy for systemic change that benefits our organization and the broader media landscape.”

“We’ve admired the initiatives that Janine has cultivated with Donna at UFEG and are excited to bring her expertise to the entire NBCUniversal Entertainment portfolio,” said Lazarus and Igbokwe in a joint statement. “We are committed to supporting the next generation of changemakers and storytellers, ensuring diversity in our workforce and on our productions, and providing access to our industry through mentorship and training programs. With Janine’s expertise, and a collaborative strategy across our businesses, we can further impact our culture in a positive and meaningful way.”

Jones-Clark said, “With Donna’s unwavering support of me and GTDI’s mission and the ongoing partnership with NBCUniversal Chief Diversity Officer Craig Robinson, I look forward to working closely with Mark and Pearlena across the portfolio to deepen our leadership within the industry. This new alignment reflects NBCUniversal’s commitment and strategic vision, by not only creating more opportunity across the portfolio to help underrepresented talent achieve career momentum, but it will also break down barriers for a new pool of talent to be introduced to both production and our workforce. The success we have seen at UFEG is a direct result of Donna, the senior leadership and our filmmakers actively leaning in with a drive to do business differently and bring about sustainable change, and I am thrilled to continue driving progress for NBCUniversal.”

GTDI’s programs since its start include an inclusive writers program, a directors initiative, a first-ever animation writers program for film and television across Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and Universal 1440 Entertainment, and a first-of-its-kind composers initiative, which remains the only initiative for burgeoning talent in the music production space. GTDI counts nearly 100 alumni and current talent in their programs and initiatives, with 40% having secured production credits, and 50% of those produced credits within NBCUniversal. UFEG most recently launched the multi-tiered workforce initiative Universal Voices with the goal of creating an inclusive and equitable culture, where individuals from all backgrounds can succeed and thrive.

Prior to joining Universal, Jones-Clark worked in television publicity, current programming and development at FOX, NBC and The WB. She later transitioned into diversity at Disney-ABC Television, where she redesigned and led creative talent development programs to increase opportunities for diverse writers and episodic directors.