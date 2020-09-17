NBCUniversal Introduces Total Investment Impact Measurement For Ad Buyers

NBCUniversal has debuted what it says is “the next step in the future of measurement:” Total Investment Impact, a way to measure the effectiveness of spending across campaigns, screens and platforms.

Kavita Vazirani, EVP of Insights & Measurements, and Pankaj Kumar, SVP of Advertising Impact, outlined the new offering in a blog post Thursday. Honda is participating in the beta launch.

“The real value of Total Investment Impact lies within its continuous learning model,” Vazirani and Kumar wrote. “Once put into motion for an advertiser, the results from each NBCU campaign are used to build outcome-driven plans based on the latest model results. This perpetual learning and optimization method allows clients to make every marketing dollar go further, and attain higher ROI across the board.”

Peacock, the streaming service launched initially in April and more broadly in July, plays a central role in the company’s aim to “optimize both the viewer experience and advertising impact,” the blog post added. “Just like with our previous measurement developments, we will scale all of our learnings across NBCUniversal’s One Platform offering and open up resources to help the entire industry transform.

The operating environment of COVID-19, which saw national advertising post record declines before starting to recover, has posed a challenge to traditional media companies dependent on ads. Even before the pandemic, they faced challenges from evolving viewer habits, declining linear viewing and emerging technology. NBCU also faced specific headwinds from the postponement of the Summer Olympics and the elimination of theatrical film revenue, television production and live sports for several months. Its parent company, Comcast, was able to counter those blows with record surges in broadband demand.