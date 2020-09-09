NBC Shifts ‘Weakest Link’ Premiere Date, Adds Second Night Of ‘Dateline’

NBC is doing a little fall schedule shuffling, moving the premiere of its game show revival The Weakest Link back by a day, adding a second night of and making a few other minor tweaks.

The Jane Lynch-hosted Weakest Link now will premiere at 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 29; it had been set to bow the night before. The show will air in that slot for three weeks until moving to 10 p.m. Mondays starting October 19, following The Voice.

Co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the new version of the hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining. The original run of The Weakest Link on NBC launched on April 16, 2001.

The network also said its true-crime stalwart Dateline NBC will air twice a week for a month this fall. It will run at 10 p.m. Fridays starting September 25, as previously announced, and also air at 10 p.m. Mondays from September 21-October 12 following American Ninja Warrior.

NBC also said today that the Season 4 premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games will air from 9-10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 and the season finale of America’s Got Talent is set for 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, September 23.