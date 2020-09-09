Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Donald Trump Admits Downplaying Threat Of Coronavirus As CNN Reveals First Big Bombshell Of Bob Woodward Book

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Walking Dead' To End After Supersized 11th Season; Reedus-McBride Spinoff Set For 2023

Read the full story

NBC Shifts ‘Weakest Link’ Premiere Date, Adds Second Night Of ‘Dateline’

NBCUniversal

NBC is doing a little fall schedule shuffling, moving the premiere of its game show revival The Weakest Link back by a day, adding a second night of Dateline NBC and making a few other minor tweaks.

The Jane Lynch-hosted Weakest Link now will premiere at 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 29; it had been set to bow the night before. The show will air in that slot for three weeks until moving to 10 p.m. Mondays starting October 19, following The Voice.

Co-produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the new version of the hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds. At the end of each round, the contestants vote out who they perceive to be the “Weakest Link” remaining. The original run of The Weakest Link on NBC launched on April 16, 2001.

The network also said its true-crime stalwart Dateline NBC will air twice a week for a month this fall. It will run at 10 p.m. Fridays starting September 25, as previously announced, and also air at 10 p.m. Mondays from September 21-October 12 following American Ninja Warrior.

NBC also said today that the Season 4 premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games will air from 9-10 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6 and the season finale of America’s Got Talent is set for 9-11 p.m. Wednesday, September 23.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad