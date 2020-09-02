NBC Developing Father-Daughter Murder Mystery Drama From ‘Blindspot’s Martin Gero & Alex Berger

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development a father-daughter murder mystery drama from Blindspot creator/executive producer Martin Gero and executive producer Alex Berger, as well as Universal TV, where Gero and his Quinn’s House are under an overall deal.

Written by Berger, in the drama, when a dogged young reporter witnesses the murder of her sister, she launches an investigation to find the people responsible, enlisting the help of her estranged father – a legendary but reclusive investigative journalist.

Berger executive produces with frequent collaborator Gero. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.

Gero created, executive produced and served as showrunner, and Berger served as executive producer on the NBC/WBTV drama Blindspot which recently aired its fifth and final season. The duo have previously teamed up on development, on legal drama Adversaries starring Archie Panjabi in 2018, and a White House political drama, produced by Berlanti Prods, in 2017, both of which landed at NBC with a put pilot commitment.

Under his new Uni TV deal, Gero already sold a series to NBC that he had developed with another frequent collaborator, Brendan Gall. The coronavirus-era comedy, Connecting, was fast-tracked and landed on the network’s fall schedule.

Berger worked on Blindspot since the first season, rising to executive producer. He previously created claymation sitcom Glenn Martin, DDS. His other writing credits include The Mentalist, Franklin & Bash, The Assets, Covert Affairs, K-Ville, and Commander in Chief. He’s repped by UTA, A.B. Fischer at Literate and attorney Jared Levine.

