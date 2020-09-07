NBA Scores Big To Win Sunday Ratings; ‘Love Island’ Heats Up

ABC slam-dunked over all other networks on Sunday night with the NBA playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. The game dominated the adults 18-49 demographic, delivering a 1.3 rating while 3.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the Lakers defeat the Rockets 117-109 to tie the second-round series at 1-1. The game was preceded by a repeat of America’s Funniest Home Videos and NBA Countdown (0.9, 2.81M). As with all live sports events, numbers for the game are expected to be adjusted in finals.

CBS’ Sunday night started with a repeat of 60 Minutes and ended with a rerun of NCIS: New Orleans. In between, the Sunday edition of Big Brother (0.8, 3.52M) ticked down from last week, while the reality dating series Love Island (0.4, 1.72M) heated up a tenth from last week.

A rerun of Cannonball led to NBC’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage (0.4, 1.33M). The Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0, and the matchup was down a tenth in the demo and in viewership from last week. These numbers are also expected to be adjusted in finals.

Fox started the night off with an NFL preview (0.1, 824,00) and a special Premier Boxing Champs (0.1, 944,000) matchup where Yordenis Ugas defeated Abel Ramos to become welterweight champion. Again, these numbers will be adjusted in finals.

Elsewhere, The CW served a fresh episode of Fridge Wars (0.1, 349,000) while giving audiences a repeat of Supernatural.