Nazrin Choudhury Tapped To Pen ‘American Radical’ For Universal, Sam Esmail And Rami Malek

Nazrin Choudhury, Rami Malek WKTPR; Mega

EXCLUSIVE: Nazrin Choudhury has been set by Universal to pen American Radical, the thriller that reunites Rami Malek and his Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. Malek is attached to star with Esmail directing

Universal optioned the rights in 2018 to the memoir written by Kevin Maurer and Tamer Elnoury.  Esmail and Chad Hamilton will produce for Esmail Corp. and Anonymous Content, respectively, alongside Malek.  The three previously collaborated on USA’s  Mr. Robot.

Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for Universal.

Based on the book American Radical: Inside the World of an Undercover Muslim FBI Agent, the true-story follows Elnoury, was a longtime undercover agent who joined the counter-terrorism unit after Sept. 11, 2001. In his book, he details his experience infiltrating and bringing down a terror cell that was based in United States.

Choudhury is currently Co-Executive Producer on Fear The Walking Dead. Her other credits include Jack Ryan, Wayward Pines, Damnation, Damien and Houdini & Doyle.

She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

