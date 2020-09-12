Naya Rivera Autopsy Report Released, Says ‘Glee’ Actress Shouted For Help

Glee actress Naya Rivera raised her arm and called for help before she drowned in the waters of California’s Lake Piru, according to an autopsy report released Friday.

Rivera drowned in July while boating with her 4-year-old son. She was swimming in the lake with him, but then put him back in the boat they had rented. The Ventura County Medical Examiner autopsy states the boy saw his mother put her arm up in the air and yell “Help.” “The decedent then disappeared into the water.”

Authorities previously said that Rivera drowned accidentally, but the report is the first mention of a cry for help. The report indicates Rivera “knew how to swim well.”