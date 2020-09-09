National Board Of Review Sets Date To Reveal Its 2020 Winners

The National Board of Review said Wednesday that it will unveil its 2020 honorees on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, almost two months later than usual as the film-awards season has shifted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBR is traditionally among the first critics groups to weigh in with their awards picks.

A date for the NBR’s annual gala to celebrate its winners has not been announced.

As part of the shift this year, the NBR has adjusted its requirements, with films now eligible if screened by the NBR and released either theatrically or digitally on or before February 28, 2021. If a movie’s release is digital, it must have had a theatrical release planned prior to the COVID-19 outbreak that shuttered the exhibition industry in March.

“This moment in time has only further proven the importance of cinema. A well-told story has unmatched power to bring us all together, no matter how physically far we are from one another,” Annie Schulhof, president of the National Board of Review, said today. “We look forward to honoring the best films and performances of 2020, a highly unusual year that is nevertheless poised to provide unique and outstanding achievements in cinema.”

The awards for excellence in filmmaking are selected by a select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Animated Feature, Best Documentary, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut. Several special honors are also bestowed.

Last year, the NBR selected Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman as its Best Picture. The previous year, it handed that honor to eventual Oscar Best Picture winner Green Book.