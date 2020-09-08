Broadway General Manager Nathan Gehan Launches ShowTown Theatricals Firm

Veteran Broadway general manager Nathan Gehan is opening his own New York City general management firm, ShowTown Theatricals, with a roster of clients including the international musical production of Notre Dame de Paris at Lincoln Center in 2022, the Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol (Broadway, National Tour), American Prophet (Arena Stage), Anne of Green Gables (Goodspeed Musicals) and planned productions of Romy & Michele The Musical, Room, Syncing Ink and The King’s Speech, among others.

ShowTown Theatricals staff includes Creative Producer Jamison Scott, General Managers Michelle Tamagawa and Samuel Dallas, Head of Development Michael Fiske, and Management Assistant Ryan Logue. The firm is partnering with the Black Theatre Coalition to provide employment opportunities for Black theater professionals.

“I believe ShowTown will thrive in this environment as Broadway and the industry face a restart,” said Gehan. “Our firm’s foundation is strong and built upon lessons from many mentors and managers.”

Gehan has spent the last three years as President of Fifth Estate Entertainment. General management credits include the Broadway productions of A Christmas Carol, In Residence on Broadway, The Boys in the Band, The Play That Goes Wrong, The Audience, Living on Love, The Gin Game, Something Rotten!, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, and Motown the Musical. Company management credits include the Broadway productions of Motown the Musical, Legally Blonde, A View From the Bridge and national tours of Shrek and Jesus Christ Superstar, among others.