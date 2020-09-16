Natalie Morales To Direct ‘Plan B’ Comedy For Hulu

Actress Natalie Morales, known for her role in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series Dead to Me, will make her solo feature directorial debut with Plan B, a Counterbalance Entertainment and American High comedy which is set up at Hulu.

Set to begin production next month in Syracuse, NY, the film follows a straight-laced high school student and her slacker best friend who, after a regrettable first sexual encounter, have 24 hours to hunt down a Plan B pill in America’s heartland.

Prathi Srinivasan and Joshua Levy penned the screenplay. Producers are Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald and Dina Hillier of Counterbalance Entertainment, Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps, Ryan Bennett of American High, and Matt Lottman.

Morales has directed and starred in multiple episodes of HBO’s Room 104 from creators Jay and Mark Duplass. On the big screen, her recent credits include Fox’s Stuber with Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Warner Bros.’ forthcoming The Little Things drama with Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Rami Malek.

Morales is repped by CAA, Bleecker Street Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Hulu and American High have previously collaborated on a number of films including Big Time Adolescence, starring Pete Davidson, The Binge with Vince Vaughn, and The Ultimate Playlist of Noise starring Madeline Brewer and Keean Johnson.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald are the creators and EPs of the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. Hurwitz and Schlossberg are behind New Line’s popular Harold & Kumar film franchise and Heald penned the Hot Tub Time Machine franchise for MGM.

Srinivasan and Levy are repped by APA, 3 Arts, and Behr Abramson Levy.