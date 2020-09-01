Narrative Hires Ace Publicists Maria Herrera & Rachael Reiss

Narrative has brought aboard Maria Herrera and Rachael Reiss, publicists who most recently were Vice-Presidents at Rogers & Cowan PMK.

Herrera most recently served as VP of Entertainment Strategies and has a decade working with talent, filmmakers and showrunners in releases and awards season campaigns. Reiss has been at it 15 years most recently as VP of Entertainment Strategies and repping companies and film and TV talent.

Their combined clients include Olivia Wilde (Booksmart), James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse), Hiro Murai (Atlanta), producer Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place), producer Andrew Form (A Quiet Place), Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh off the Boat), John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein (Game Night, Spiderman: Homecoming), Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), Katie Silberman (Booksmart), Matt Kaplan’s ACE Entertainment (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Gary Janetti (Vicious).

“We have long admired Maria and Rachael’s advocacy for their clients, strategic approach and their authenticity to the job and we are excited to welcome them to Narrative,” said Narrative partners Heidi Lopata, Liz Mahoney, Megan Moss Pachon and Bryna Rifkin. They formed their firm in 2017.