‘Narcos’ Producer Gaumont Developing Mexican Rock Music Drama With ‘This Is Not Berlin’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: Gaumont, the production company behind Netflix’s hit drama Narcos, is lining up its next trip south of the border.

The company, which also produces Amazon original El Presidente, is developing Spanish-language drama series Los Últimos Análogos (w/t). The series comes from Max Zunino and Hari Sama, who were behind Sundance Film Festival feature This Is Not Berlin.

The show, which the pair will co-write chronicles the peak of the Rock en Español movement during the mid 1990s in Mexico City. Sama is attached to direct the series, to be filmed on location in Mexico City.

Los Últimos Análogos follows a foreign record label executive, who arrives in Mexico City to spearhead the A&R Rock division at a record label. What begins as an escape from her past becomes an opportunity to rebuild her life and capitalize on a new musical movement that’s simmering in Mexico City’s underground scene. With her keen eye & ear for talent, she discovers a transcendent young band and guides them through the treacherous path to stardom, a journey that also forces her to face her darkest demons.

“In their acclaimed film This Is Not Berlin, Hari and Max showcased their ability to craft a compelling and personal coming-of-age story set in the authentically depicted underground music scene of CDMX in the 1980s. This, coupled with the fact that they each experienced their own personal journeys as musicians and artists, provides us with the confidence in the opportunity for Los Últimos Análogos to be an original, genuine, and entertaining story of adolescent life in the burgeoning rock scene of 1990’s CDMX,” said Gaumont’s Christian Gabela, SVP, Creative Executive, Head of Latin American and Spain.

“Los Últimos Análogos is a personal and joyous journey to a time that I lived intensely and was surrounded by music, yet it also allows me to perform an urgent revision of issues like homophobia, sexism, my own addiction to drugs, and how our search for happiness is driving us crazy,” said Sama. “Los Últimos Análogos represents an explosive and melancholic stamp on the 90’s, the time of my own coming of age; and incidentally, it serves as a personal exploration that helps me follow the footprints of my past and those of my generation,” added Zunino.

Zunino and Sama are represented by Vision Entertainment.