Naomie Harris Joins Mahershala Ali In Apple Original Film ‘Swan Song’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated actress Naomie Harris is set to reunite with Moonlight co-star and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the Apple TV+ original film Swan Song, which hails from Apple Studios and Anonymous Content.

Benjamin Cleary, also an Oscar winner for his short film Stutterer, wrote the screenplay and is directing the pic. It’s described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love.

Harris will play Poppy, Milo’s (Ali) wife and true soulmate.

Adam Shulman (Defending Jacob) and Jacob Perlin (The Amazing Johnathan Documentary) will produce for Anonymous Content with Jonathan King on behalf of Concordia Studios. Ali will serve as an executive producer.

Harris will soon be seen reprising her role as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming Bond installment No Time To Die and currently co-stars opposite Jude Law in the HBO/ Sky Atlantic miniseries, The Third Day. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment, WME and The Artists Partnership.

Apple TV+ has been building up an impressive film slate with some Hollywood heavyweights. This includes the Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro project Killers of the Flower Moon, the soon-to-released On The Rocks, from director Sofia Coppola and starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray, as well as Anthony and Joe Russo’s crime drama Cherry, starring Tom Holland, the Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith project, Emancipation, snd the Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Snow Blind.