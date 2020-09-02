Disney’s ‘Mulan’ Sets China Release Date

Disney’s live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic Mulan has finally been set for a China release on September 11. A new poster with the date was released today on the studio’s official Weibo account with a note that said, “Looking forward to meeting you and witnessing the blooming of Mulan together!” The Niki Caro-directed film will screen in 2D, 3D and IMAX (see the full poster below).

The September 11 date falls one week after the China release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on September 4 which is also when Disney+ gets Mulan in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and the major European markets where the streaming service is up and running. In markets where the studio currently has no announced launch plans for Disney+, Mulan will go theatrically. That includes Eastern and Central Europe as well as some parts of Asia and elsewhere.

Disney originally held a Mulan world premiere in LA in March, ahead of that month’s planned opening. Then as coronavirus ramped up, it moved the film to July 24 and then August 21, before taking it off the calendar temporarily as Warner Bros was pausing its Tenet plans. Now, the $200M epic, shot in China and New Zealand, will debut in the Middle Kingdom, a key market for the film.

Mulan was built to dominate in China, particularly with its star Liu Yifei being a staunch nationalist. Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Jet Li, Nelson Lee, Jun Yu, Jimmy Wong, Doua Moua, Ron Yuan, Rosalind Chao and Tzi Ma round out the cast.

