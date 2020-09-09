MUBI Buys World On Indian Thriller ‘Knock Knock Knock’ From ‘Loev’ Director

EXCLUSIVE: Streamer MUBI has bought global rights on Knock Knock Knock, the latest project from Loev director Sudhanshu Saria.

The unconventional pic runs at 40 minutes in length but in the days of duration agnostic platforms these things seem to matter less. The film will debut worldwide on MUBI on September 15.

Starring Santilal Mukherjee and Phuden Sherpa, the pic is a psychological thriller, following a cat and mouse game between Dada, a Bengali man, a crossword designer who is hellbent on cracking the perfect crossword, and a young Nepali boy who decides to interrupt him one morning at the cafe where he usually sits. Friend or foe, Dada has to decide who this stranger is and whether he should let him into his life.

It had its world premiere at Busan last year and European premiere at Tallinn Black Nights. It also won Best Screenplay at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Saria’s debut feature Loev was a breakout for the filmmaker, premiering at Tallinn and then screening at SXSW and Mumbai. It was a rare example of a movie chronicling same-sex relationships in India and received wide critical praise. Netflix premiered it online in 2017.

The director is now working on Masoom, a one-hour drama for Amazon Prime, and has another feature, Truck, attending this year’s International Financing Forum at the Toronto International Film Festival. He is managed in the U.S. by Britton Rizzo at Writ Large.

Here’s a first glance at the official trailer that will accompany the MUBI launch.