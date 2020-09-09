MTV Brings Back ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ As Podcast Series, Comedy Central Expands ‘The Daily Show’ Podcasts As ViacomCBS Strikes iHeartMedia Deal

ViacomCBS is expanding its podcast business with a three year deal with iHeartMedia.

The deal will include the return of Yo! MTV Raps, the seminal hip hop series, as a podcast and the extension of shows from the team behind The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah’s Comedy Central show will produce additional original podcasts from the likes of its correspondents. This builds on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition, which launched in 2018, and The Daily Show: Podcast Universe, which launched in 2019 and is an original, five-episode mini-series where each episode parodies a popular podcast or podcast genre.

The agreement will also see the podcast publisher and the media company create dozens of original podcasts, new shows as well as those leveraging ViacomCBS IP and brands.

“We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia, the leading global commercial podcast publisher to expand our hit shows and IP into hit franchises,” said Keyes Hill-Edgar, Chief Operating Officer, Entertainment & Youth Group, ViacomCBS. “iHeart’s wide distribution and availability across a number of leading platforms align well with our global reach and audiences.”

“These are some of the most iconic brands in the world. First and foremost – as fans of these brands – we wanted to see them have a really strong presence in podcasting,” added Conal Byrne, President, the iHeartPodcast Network. “So our plan is simple: We will swing all of our resources behind these incredible brands – with support from our production teams, our huge distribution and marketing muscle, and the biggest and best audio sales team in the country – to make sure they get the audience they deserve in this incredible new medium.”