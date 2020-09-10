MSNBC Adds New Weekend Shows, Kasie Hunt Moves To Weekday ‘Way Too Early’

MSNBC is adding new shows to its weekend lineup, with Alicia Menendez and Joshua Johnson set to anchor evening shows as part of an effort to feature more breaking news coverage.

The news network also is bringing back its early morning weekday show, Way Too Early, with Kasie Hunt anchoring. Her Sunday evening show, Kasie DC, will have its final episode on Sunday.

Another change: Yasmin Vossoughian, who had been anchoring Morning Joe First Look, will host two hours of MSNBC Live on the weekends, from 3 PM ET to 5 PM ET.

American Voices with Alicia Menendez will air on Saturday and Sunday nights from 6 PM to 8 PM ET, and the show will focus on the biggest political stories of the week. She’ll highlight the Latinx community, as well as issues and groups that are not getting wide attention in the media.

The Week with Joshua Johnson will air Saturdays and Sundays from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET, and the network says that the show will “connect everyday people, newsmakers and trailblazers for candid conversations about each week’s big stories, thinking through the challenges we all face and prepping viewers for the days ahead.”

Both shows will debut on Sept. 19. MSNBC said that the additions will bring it to more than 30 hours of live programming on the weekend.

Hunt will anchor Way Too Early starting on Sept. 21. As NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent, she will be based in Washington, D.C. The 5 AM ET show originally aired from 2009 to 2016, first with Willie Geist and then a series of other hosts.