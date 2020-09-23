MRC Television Taps Felicia Joseph As Head Of Casting

Former NBCUniversal casting executive Felicia Joseph has joined MRC Television as SVP, Head of Casting, a newly created position. She begins her new role on October 8.

Joseph will oversee casting and continuing artist relations for the studio’s upcoming productions including The Shrink Next Door, Ozark, The Great, The Terminal List and Shining Girls as well as other projects in various stages of development. She will additionally assist MRC Film as the division continues to grow its slate. Joseph will report to MRC Television President Elise Henderson.

“It has been a year of rapid growth for the studio; and with this new, critical role Felicia brings incredible experience and an ability to elevate projects through her unique lens of seeking established artists and discovering those on the rise,” said Henderson.

Joseph most recently served as Vice President, Casting at NBCUniversal where she oversaw the studio and network casting process for more than 10 scripted television series and pilots across Peacock, USA, SYFY and Universal Content Productions. She covered key series including The Sinner, Queen of the South, and 12 Monkeys among numerous others. During her five years at NBCUniversal, Joseph launched UCP’s Flip the Script: A Monologue Contest created to discover diverse on-air talent; and co-founded and hosted the 3rd annual meet-up to connect more than 50 Black Women in casting. Previously, Joseph was in features casting at Paramount Pictures where she covered films including Mission Impossible 5, Selma, and The Gambler. Joseph started her career in casting at ABC Entertainment.