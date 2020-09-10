Click to Skip Ad
Motion Picture Agent Niki Montazaran Jumps To WME

EXCLUSIVE: Motion picture agent Niki Montazaran has departed ICM Partners for WME, Deadline has learned.

Montazaran began her career at Paradigm, rising through the ranks from the mailroom before joining ICM.

During her five year tenure at ICM in their Motion Picture Literary Group, Montazaran represented a broad array of diverse clients including Pulitzer-nominated playwright Theresa Rebeck (who also wrote the upcoming Simon Kinberg-directed feature spy-thriller 355 starring Jessica Chastain), Hayley Schore & Roshan Sethi (co-creators of The Resident on Fox), Mike McMahan (creator of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Solar Opposites), Michael Zam & Jaffe Cohen (co-creators of FX’s Feud), and Emmy-winning director Rudy Valdez (The Sentence), among others.

The daughter of Iranian immigrants, Montazaran was recognized on the 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in recognition of her work championing diverse artists.

