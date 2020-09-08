Morgan Freeman & Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment And URI Global Launch REV+5.0

Multicultural marketing agency URI Global and Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment have launched branding and marketing service REV+5.0.

REV+5.0’s plans are to produce high-quality branded entertainment with Hollywood celebrities and popular influencers as they explore how new technologies, such as smart devices or artificial intelligence. The new service will also provide companies with unprecedented access to digital retargeting analytics.

The content produced will be distributed for free to consumers worldwide through social media, streaming services, and on both major and local television networks. Each campaign will be strategically crafted to engage specific target consumers, build brand loyalty and product preferences, and reach exponential impressions throughout the entire duration of the campaign.

“REV+5.0 is a business model that will capture the three goals of corporate branding,” said Xochitl Hwang, founder of URI Global and co-founder & chairwoman of REV+5.0. “The high-quality content will uplift brand perception amongst consumers, inspire a halo effect to bolster brand loyalty, and create opportunities for the brand to increment sales with innovative retargeting.”

Of the company’s unique distribution strategy, Co-founder & President Kevin Corbett said, “REV+5.0 will be a window for businesses and consumers to communicate in a way never been seen before. I am very excited to be launching a business with URI Global.”

“Our company has been creating entertainment that explores science, space, and the human experience across the globe.” said Freeman and McCreary, “Partnering with the leading brands at the forefront of technology, Rev+5.0 will help shape the future.”