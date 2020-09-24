‘Monster Hunter’, ‘Freaky’ & The Russo Brothers Part Of New York Comic-Con Lineup

New York Comic-Con, taking place virtually Oct. 8-11, has announced a number of key film and TV panels including early looks at Universal/Blumhouse’s Nov. 13 release Freaky, Sony’s April 23 theatrical release Monster Hunter and notable turnouts by Joe and Anthony Russo and Tencious D. Time and dates can be found out here.

The Freaky panel will feature writer-director Christopher Landon, the film’s stars—Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich—and producer Jason Blum who’ll tell fans more about the pitch-black horror body swap high school comedy.

Writer-producer-director Paul W.S. Anderson will shares stories behind his franchises, and provide fans an exclusive look at his latest Capcom adaptation of Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta and Ron Perlman.

Joe and Anthony Russo will be on hand to talk about their upcoming Quibi docuseries Slugfest as well as the storied relationship between comic book powerhouses Marvel and DC with filmmaker Kevin Smith.

Tenacious D bandmembers Jack Black and Kyle Gass will be beaming in for a chat about their new book, Post-Apocalypto: The Graphic Novel from Fantagraphics! Post-Apocalypto finds Tenacious D thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable 1950s refrigerator), the duo quickly learn that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent – for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world.

On the TV side, TNT will be showing off a first look of season 2’s Snowpiercer with stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard and showrunner Graeme Manson.

Adult Swim has Genndy Tartakovsky and the crew of his animated series Primal who’ll talk about the creative process, from original ideas and drawings to the evolution of the animation, storytelling and music.

Other series on tap include Hulu/Sony TV series Woke, SyFy’s Resident Alien with Alan Tudyk, and DisneyXD’s Big Hero 6 The Series.

Quibi has a three-part panel for their horror and thriller series: Director Mary Harron (American Psycho), writer/creator Ben Ketai, and actor AnnaSophia Robb on The Expecting; Rebecca Thomas, Chosen Jacobs, and Sophie Thatcher discuss mood and murder in When The Streetlights Go On; and Sam Raimi will spill behind-the-scenes details on 50 States of Fright.