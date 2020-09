MLB Sets First Single-Site World Series In 76 Years As “Bubble Site” Postseason Schedule Unveiled

San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers play at Petco Park in San Diego on September 14.

Major League Baseball said Tuesday that the 2020 World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, marking the the first single-site Fall Classic in 76 years and the first neutral-site Series in modern MLB history.

The news comes as MLB released its entire postseason schedule for the COVID-shortened season, all of which also will be played at neutral “bubble” sites amid coronavirus concerns. Following a truncated 60-game regular-season schedule for all 30 teams, the AL Division Series will be played in San Diego and Los Angeles, while the NLDS is set for Arlington and Houston.

The most recent World Series played at a single site was in 1944 at Sportsman’s Park in St. Louis, where the Cardinals beat the Browns at the field both teams shared.

Related Story MLB Series Postponed Due To

All playoff teams will be subject to coronavirus protocols, some of which have yet to be finalized.

Have a look at the postseason brackets here; the full playoff schedule is below:

MLB.com

WILD CARD SERIES

Best-of-three hosted by each league’s top four seeds

(italics indicate “if necessary’)

Tuesday, Sept. 29

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

Wednesday, Sept. 30

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 1; ESPN or TBS

Thursday, Oct. 1

• AL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• AL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 2; ESPN or TBS

Friday, Oct. 2

• NL Wild Card Series A (1/8) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series B (2/7) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series C (3/6) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

• NL Wild Card Series D (4/5) Game 3; ESPN or TBS

DIVISION SERIES

Best-of-five

ALDS at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles; NLDS at Globe Life Field in Arlington and Minute Maid Park in Houston;

(italics indicate “if necessary”)



Monday, Oct. 5

• AL Division Series A Game 1, San Diego (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 1, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• AL Division Series A Game 2, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 2, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 1, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLB Network

• NL Division Series B Game 1, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• AL Division Series A Game 3, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 3, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 2, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 2, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Thursday, Oct. 8

• AL Division Series A Game 4, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 4, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 3, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1 or MLBN

• NL Division Series B Game 3, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 9

• AL Division Series A Game 5, San Diego (1/8 vs 4/5 winners), TBS

• AL Division Series B Game 5, Los Angeles (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), TBS

• NL Division Series A Game 4, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 4, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

Saturday, Oct. 10

• NL Division Series A Game 5, Arlington (1/8 vs. 4/5 winners), FS1

• NL Division Series B Game 5, Houston (2/7 vs. 3/6 winners), FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-seven

ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego; NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington

(italics indicate “if necessary”)

Sunday, Oct. 11

• ALCS Game 1, San Diego, TBS

Monday, Oct. 12

• ALCS, Game 2, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 1, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 13

• ALCS Game 3, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 2, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 14

• ALCS Game 4, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 3, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Thursday, Oct. 15

• ALCS Game 5, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 4, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Friday, Oct. 16

• ALCS Game 6, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 5, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 17

• ALCS Game 7, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 6, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 18

• NLCS Game 7, Arlington, Fox or FS1

THE 116th WORLD SERIES

Best-of-seven

Globe Life Field, Arlington

(Italics indicate “if necessary”)



Tuesday, Oct. 20

• World Series Game 1, Arlington, Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• World Series Game 2, Arlington, Fox

Friday, Oct. 23

• World Series Game 3, Arlington, Fox

Saturday, Oct. 24

• World Series Game 4, Arlington, Fox

Sunday, Oct. 25

• World Series Game 5, Arlington, Fox

Tuesday, Oct. 27

• World Series Game 6, Arlington, Fox

Wednesday, Oct. 28

• World Series, Game 7, Arlington, Fox