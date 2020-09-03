‘Mixed-ish’ Co-Creator Peter Saji Strikes New Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Peter Saji, the co-creator of Mixed-ish and longtime Black-ish writer, is staying in the Disney family.

He has just signed another multi-year overall deal with ABC Signature, the new name for what was known as ABC Studios.

Saji signed his last overall deal with the company in 2017 and since has co-created the spin-off, which tells the story of Rainbow Johnson’s childhood growing up in a mixed-race family and was renewed for a second season.

He has been with the studio since 2007, when he started on the Disney/ABC Writers program. He subsequently worked on ABC comedies Cougar Town and Cavemen and went on to spend five seasons as a writer on Black-ish, where he wrote episodes including “Juneteenth,” “Purple Rain” and the previously shelved “Please, Baby, Please,” which recently aired on Hulu.

“Peter has written some of the most evocative and important episodes of Black-ish, and hit a real home run for us with Mixed-ish,” said Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Signature. “Keeping him at ABC Signature, where he started his career, was a huge priority for us and for me personally. He’s a spectacular talent and I’m so happy he’s staying in the family.”

He is repped by Matt Rice at UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and Dan Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.