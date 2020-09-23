‘Missing Link’ Animation Studio Laika Strikes Library Deal With Park Circus

Laika, the multi-Oscar-nominated American animation studio, has struck a deal with Park Circus to rep sales on its library.

The agreement, which covers the studio’s full back catalogue across all global territories, includes Missing Link, Kubo And The Two Strings, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Coraline, all of which were up for Oscar.

The announcement was made by David Burke, Laika’s Chief Marketing Officer & SVP of Operations, and Park Circus CEO Mark Hirzberger-Taylor and comes as Laika celebrates its 15th anniversary.

“Laika is known for its unique approach to filmmaking, enhancing the artisanal stop-motion technique with technological innovations,” said Burke. “Similarly, Park Circus takes a bespoke approach to its library of films, introducing each film to entirely new audiences by drawing upon its curatorial judgment and keen marketing savvy. We’re thrilled to align our missions and to start working together to bring Laika’s storytelling to even larger numbers of movie fans around the world.”

Hirzberger-Taylor added: “We at Park Circus could not be more delighted to be working with Laika and their award-winning library of films, particularly at a time of such challenge for our industry. As huge fans of their wonderfully innovative and original film-making style, we cannot wait to apply the unique Park Circus treatment to Laika’s incredible catalogue, bringing much-needed joy and cinematic brilliance to audiences worldwide.”

Park Circus reps library rights for more than 25,000 classic films and contemporary titles.