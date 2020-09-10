MIPCOM Cancels Physical Edition, Pivots Entirely Online

MIPCOM organizer Reed MIDEM has cancelled the physical edition of its TV market, which was due to take place next month in Cannes, citing ongoing coronavirus-related uncertainty.

Instead, it will take place entirely online as MIPCOM ONLINE+, a digital platform that will host various events October 12-16.

MIPCOM was facing an uphill battle after several key companies dropped out of its physical event this year including Banijay, Fremantle and ITV. Coronavirus cases are also rising in France and the country is enacting stricter preventative measures to stem the spread.

The online platform will feature a marketplace, screenings program, and conferences. There will also be a month-long replay of various events available for delegates, running October 17 – November 17.

Cannes Series is still scheduled to take place in both physical and virtual forms, October 9-14.

“Our motivation has always been to bring together the global entertainment community around the flagship week of MIPCOM in order to support content discovery and new business deals, whether online or in person,” said Laurine Garaude, Director of Reed MIDEM’s Television Division. “We made clear when we announced MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes that we would only hold the physical market if conditions permitted. Due to the ongoing uncertainty around COVID19 and recently increased travel restrictions, we believe that MIPCOM ONLINE+ is the most effective way to move forward and to gather the global television community around MIPCOM Week.”