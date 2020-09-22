Click to Skip Ad
Music Agents Align To Form Mint Talent Group

Mint Talent Group

The pandemic continues to realign the agency landscape. Mint Talent Group formed today, with WME agent C.J. Strock, Paradigm’s Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, Madison House’s Mary Allen & Cassie Siegel, Paradigm’s Michael Morris & Ryan Owens, WME’s Peter Wiederlight and CAA’s Logan Handelsman making a go of it. MINT is a booking agency and entertainment company, and starts with a roster including Allman Brothers Band, Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., and Mavis Staples.

