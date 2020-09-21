‘Millennials’: AMC Networks’ UMC Comedy Casts Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady & Teresa Celeste 

UMC, the AMC Networks-backed streamer, has found its cast for multi-camera comedy Millennials.

Kyle Massey (That’s So Raven), Keraun Harris (Insecure), Philip Bolden (Are We There Yet?), Aaron Grady (Everybody Hates Chris) and Teresa Celeste (Wild N’ Out) will lead the cast of the series, which is centered around the lives of four 20-something roommates and their neighbor across the hall as they navigate the chaos of being young and finding success in LA.

Massey plays Omar, a business student with dreams of taking over the corporate world, Harris plays Jaheem, a personal trainer who’s attractive clientele doubles as his pool of dating conquests, Bolden plays Travis, an insecure YouTuber who thrives off of public attention, Grady plays Todd, a college dropout who struggles with his sense of responsibility and remaining gainfully employed and Celeste plays Mercedes, an aspiring actress from Atlanta who often serves as the only voice of reason for guys.

Rounding out the cast are Tanjareen Thomas (Famous in Love), Buddy Lewis (Black Dynamite), and social media influencer Katherine Florence.

Production is set to kick off this week on the show created by Rugg Williams and Oren Williams with Bentley Kyle Evans serving as director. The series is set to air in early 2021.

Nikki Love, UMC’s VP of Development & Production, said, “UMC is continuously dedicated to delivering fresh and diverse storytelling that resonates and resembles the audience we serve. Rugg, Oren, and Bentley have developed a hilarious take on the whirlwind of experiences and self-discovery it takes to become a mature man in today’s society. As we work to elevate and expand our original series, we’re thrilled to add Millennials to our lineup.”

“Collaborating with UMC on our new series has been a thrill and we’re fortunate to work with a platform that allows African American content creators young and old to have their stories told. In a world where emotions are high, and tensions are at an ultimate boiling point, it’s awesome to be in a position to inject some laughter and positivity into viewers’ lives,” added Rugg Williams and Oren Williams.