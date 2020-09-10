Liz Tigelaar’s Best Day Ever Nabs Rights To Melissa Broder Novel ‘Milk Fed’ For TV Adaptation Via ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Liz Tigelaar’s Best Day Ever production company and ABC Signature Studios, where Tigelaar is under a deal, have landed the television rights to Melissa Broder’s upcoming novel Milk Fed for series development, with Broder set to pen the adaptation.

The anticipated novel, from publisher Scribner, is scheduled for release on February 2, 2021.

Milk Fed is the story of a love affair between an ambivalently Jewish woman with an eating disorder and the zaftig Orthodox woman who works at her local LA frozen yogurt shop.

Tigelaar will serve as showrunner if the project is ordered to pilot and executive produce with Best Day Ever’s Stacey Silverman as well as Broder. ABC Signature is the studio.

Broder also is the author of the novel The Pisces, the essay collection So Sad Today, and four poetry collections, including Last Sext. As a screenwriter, Broder adapted and sold The Pisces to Lionsgate with Anne Carey producing (20th Century Women). Broder has written for The New York Times, Elle.com, VICE, Vogue Italia, and New York magazine’s “The Cut.”

Tigelaar most recently served as executive producer/showrunner of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, produced by ABC Signature. The series is nominated for five Emmy awards, including outstanding limited series. Tigelaar is developing multiple projects under her Best Day Ever banner at the studio. Tigelaar previously served as EP/showrunner of Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated comedy series Casual.

Broder is repped by UTA, Lighthouse Management + Media, Meredith Kaffel Simonoff of DeFiore & Company, and Ginsburg Daniels. Tigelaar and Best Day Ever are repped by UTA and Wendy Kirk & PJ Shapiro at Ziffren Brittenham.