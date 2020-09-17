‘Mike Tyson Mysteries’ Showrunner Hugh Davidson Scores HBO Max Presentation, Strikes Overall Deal With Warner Bros Animation

Hugh Davidson, who has worked on shows including Mike Tyson Mysteries, Robot Chicken and Nobodies, has closed an overall deal with Warner Bros Animation and scored a presentation order at HBO Max.

Davidson, showrunner of the animated show featuring the famous boxer that recently ended on Adult Swim, is working on Keeping Up with the Joneses for the streamer.

The show, which has received a presentation order, follows an aging matriarch who scrambles to keep up appearances in her wealthy, judgmental Texas neighborhood.

It is the first project out of an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with the animation division of the Hollywood studio.

Per the deal, Davidson, who also co-created Melissa McCarthy–executive produced TV Land comedy Nobodies, will develop, write and produce original animated projects across all platforms, including premium and basic cable channels, streaming and digital platforms, and broadcast networks.

Related Story Moody's Top Media Analyst Says Smaller SVOD Players Will Need To "Partner Up Or Be Acquired"

The deal also allows for Davidson to develop, write and produce original live-action scripted projects through Warner Bros. Television.

It is the latest overall deal for Warner Bros Animation, which earlier this year signed an overall deal with Family Guy exec producer Wellesley Wild.

Hugh Davidson said, “I have been at Warner Bros Animation for 10 years which in entertainment business years is about 100 years, so we finally decided to ‘make it official’”.

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios President Sam Register added, “Mike Tyson Mysteries was our first big swing at producing an adult animated series here at WBA, and the show owes much of its success to the creative vision and work of Hugh, who is one of the funniest and most creative voices in the industry. As we move into this space even further, I’m thrilled that we are extending and expanding this creative partnership.”