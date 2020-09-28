Mickey Rourke & Taye Diggs Board Horror Thriller ‘Mammon’

EXCLUSIVE: Mickey Rourke, Taye Diggs and Jessica Uberuaga have join the horror thriller Mammon which Isaac Walsh will make his feature directorial debut with.

The movie, penned by Walsh and Tyler Clair Smith, follows a struggling young couple who are chasing the American dream, and soon realize that their worst nightmare is the demonic spirit in their new home. Mammon is the biblical word for the worship of wealth, and the couple discover that getting rich can come at a hefty price. The feature is in pre-production and will shoot in Southern California next month.

Mike Hatton is producing under his production company, Ton of Hats. Executive Producers are Glen D. Smith, Gary Smith, and Gary Smith Jr. of MHI Investments, along with Kimberly Hines of Framework Entertainment, Michael Walker, Garrett Zinke, Ryan McDonald, and Asko Akopyan.

Rourke was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar in 2009 for Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, a role which earned him a Golden Globe Lead Actor drama and BAFTA win. Rourke’s feature career credits which include Iron Man 2, The Expendables, Immortals, Sin City, Diner, and The Pope of Greenwich Village among several others have amassed close to $2 billion at the global box office.

Diggs feature credits include The Best Man franchise, Chicago, and Rent, as well as the TV series All American, Muppets Now, Empire and Murder in the First. He won a Screen Actors Guild ensemble award for Chicago.

Uberuaga starred in the John Travolta movie The Fanatic, the Sharon Stone movie Running Wild, and the Rourke-Michael Jai White action thriller Take Back.

In August, Ton of Hats completed photography on Take Back, which was one of the first SAG-AFTRA approved independent features to shoot successfully during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ton of Hats is led by producer/actor Mike Hatton (Green Book actor). Most recently, the production company produced the Val Kilmer-Luke Goss crime-heist, PayDirt (2020), the comedy Live Nude Girls (2014) and Vigilante Diaries (2016) which sold to HBO.

Diggs is represented by ICM Partners. Rourke is represented by Framework Entertainment. Uberuaga and Hatton are represented by Industry Entertainment.