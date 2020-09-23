Mickey Rourke Enlists For ‘The Commando’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that The Wrestler Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke has boarded the independent feature The Commando which will shoot in New Mexico next month.

The pic, directed by Asif Akbar, follows a DEA agent with PTSD who returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a newly released prison criminal, played by Rourke, and his henchmen who’ve come after a stash of millions inside the agent’s house.

Koji Steven Sakai wrote the original screenplay from a story by Al Bravo, Akbar and Sakai as well. Elias Axume of Premiere Entertainment Group will be handling all world-wide sales and serving as producer. The Commando is a co-production with Al Bravo Films, Little Nalu Pictures and Avail Entertainment. Kimberly Hines will serve as EP.

Recently, the Rourke crime movie Night Walk landed domestic theatrical distribution via Grindstone Entertainment. A 2021 release is planned. Grindstone has a multi-year agreement with Lionsgate.

Rourke was nominated for Best Actor in 2009 for Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, a role which earned him a Golden Globe Lead Actor drama and BAFTA win. Rourke’s feature career credits which include Iron Man 2, The Expendables, Immortals, Sin City, Diner, and The Pope of Greenwich Village among several others have amassed close to $2 billion at the global box office.

Rourke is repped by Framework Entertainment, APA and Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.