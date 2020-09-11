Michelle Rodriguez Gets Female Writer Hired For Next ‘Fast & Furious’, Confirms Space Scene

Michelle Rodriguez has been all about horsepower in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. But she’s also about girl power, having lobbied the producers to get a woman added to the series writing staff.

Speaking on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM today, Rodriguez said she was “really happy” that the producers were open to adding a woman’s voice. Rodriguez plays Letty Ortiz Toretto in every installment of the franchise since 2001. “Super grateful that they were open to it. I wanted a female writer. I wanted all the females in Fast & Furious to get some love.”

A female perspective is needed, Rodriguez said. “The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just an egoist natural thing. For people, people just care about themselves usually, or people who look like them or act like them or have the same genitalia, I don’t know. It’s just how it works. And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story.”