Michelle Obama & ATTN: To Create Voting-Centered Comedy Special For ABC Hosted By Kevin Hart

Michelle Obama and her When We All Vote organization will collaborate with ATTN: to bring some comedy to lead up to the 2020 election. ABC announced Wednesday that Obama and ATTN: it will team its primetime comedy special VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, hosted by Kevin Hart.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” said Tom Werner. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

The hour long special, airing on Sept. 14, will urge viewers to practice their civic duty and vote in the upcoming presidential election in November. Set to make appearances during the one-time comedy special are Tiffany Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Will Ferrell, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. Also joining in are Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne tha God, Cristela Alonzo, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

While a slew of entertainment personalities are set to appear, political figures will also stop by. Joining for the Michelle Obama comedy special are former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney and Cindy McCain.

VOMO feature a lineup of comedy bits, stand-up acts and a musical performance. Between the performances, guests will inform viewers about their role in the 2020 election, share additional information on voting and highlight changes to voting procedures.

“Voter participation is in ATTN:’s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government,” added ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal.

VOMO will air on ABC from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 14. The comedy show marks yet another collaboration between ATTN: and the former first lady.

The ABC comedy special was is created by ATTN:, Sara + Tom, the production company founded by The Conners executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner; When We All Vote and event production company Done+Dusted.