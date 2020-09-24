Michelle Monaghan To Star In Brad Anderson’s ‘Blood’

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Monaghan will star in the psychological thriller Blood with Brad Anderson directing.

Will Honley penned the script which follows Jess (Monaghan), a separated mother and nurse who moves with her daughter and young son Owen back into her old family farmhouse. Shortly after settling in, Owen is bitten by the family dog, resulting in a mysterious infection from the bite. When Jess discovers a disturbing cure, she is tested to the extent will she go to keep her child alive.

Gary Levinsohn and Billy Hines are producing for H2L Media Group with Steve Sims and Ryan Bartecki serving as Executive Producers. Terry Douglas from Rhea Films will also produce and finance.

Monaghan will next be seen in Zoe Lister-Jones’ The Craft, the Blumhouse reboot of the 1996 feature, and recently wrapped production on Christine Jeffs’ Every Breath You Take, starring opposite Casey Affleck and Sam Claflin.

On television, Monaghan starred in Netflix’ geo-political thriller, Messiah as well as Hulu’s drama series The Path, alongside Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. Prior to that, she co-starred in the HBO drama True Detective opposite Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role.

